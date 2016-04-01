Line of Duty star apologises for 'fibbing' about shock return
Viewers were left stunned - and elated - by the unexpected reappearance of a key character from series two
Keeley Hawes has apologised to Line of Duty fans for 'fibbing' about her return to the BBC2 crime drama. This time last year, Hawes told Radio Times that her character, former DI Lindsay Denton, would definitely not be back for series three, saying "There's nothing for me in there... It's done and dusted. I've done it."
So after her character made a shock appearance in episode two on Thursday night, a slightly sheepish Hawes took to Twitter to say sorry and that she was "thrilled" to be back...
Well hello there...Sorry I fibbed. They made me! Thanks for the lovely tweets... Thrilled to bits to be back! #LineOfDuty #teamdenton
— Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) March 31, 2016
Not that there was any need for an apology – Line of Duty fans were stunned and elated in equal measure after a brilliantly dramatic episode that also included the deaths of two major characters...