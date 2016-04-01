Keeley Hawes has apologised to Line of Duty fans for 'fibbing' about her return to the BBC2 crime drama. This time last year, Hawes told Radio Times that her character, former DI Lindsay Denton, would definitely not be back for series three, saying "There's nothing for me in there... It's done and dusted. I've done it."

So after her character made a shock appearance in episode two on Thursday night, a slightly sheepish Hawes took to Twitter to say sorry and that she was "thrilled" to be back...