An image from the read-through, posted by BBC One's official Twitter account, sees the return of series leads Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar as well as the guest star of series six, Kelly Macdonald.

Macdonald is joining the show as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, a senior officer investigating an unsolved murder, whose conduct arouses the suspicion of AC-12.

She has previously had starring roles in Trainspotting, No Country for Old Men and the acclaimed HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

More like this

“We’re honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in series six of Line of Duty," Mercurio said when her casting was announced last year. "DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced.”

Series six of Line of Duty has no specific premiere date just yet, although last year Jed Mercurio told RadioTimes.com: "I would hope it’s sometime in 2020."

Advertisement

The series is expected to start filming soon so could conceivably make a date towards the end of the year, perhaps in time for autumn's new television season.