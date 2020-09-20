New Line of Duty picture reveals exciting season 6 stunt scene

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio has shared an image teasing an exciting stunt for season six of the hugely popular police anti-corruption drama – and we’re desperate to know what it’s all about.

The show’s creator tweeted four pictures from a Line of Duty location shoot, including a photo of a van tipped over onto its side.

Alongside the snaps he wrote: “Huge respect to our stunts team led by Donal O’Farrell featuring ace stunt drivers Steph Carey and Dave Anders. It’s easy for me to write ‘van rolls’ – they make it happen.”

He added that both stunt drivers have had a role on the series before, with Carey having doubled for guest star Keeley Hawes in the second series and Anders having appeared in the fourth run of the show.

#LineofDuty6 Huge respect to our stunts team led by Donal O’Farrell featuring ace stunt drivers Steph Carey and Dave Anders. It’s easy for me to write “van rolls” – they make it happen. Steph doubled for Keeley Hawes in S2 and hardcore LoD fans will recognise Dave from S4 … pic.twitter.com/WrRrU8Yzyt — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) September 19, 2020

Steve Arnott star Martin Compston then shared the post, adding: “They’re top class, Dave showed Arnott the quickest way down 4 flights of stairs,” alluding to the infamous season four scene when his character was chucked down a flight of stairs by a masked man.

But in these photos, Anders is in police uniform – while stunt driver Carey is in plain clothes in the driving seat of what may be an unmarked police car. Is this the car involved in the chase, and why did the van flip…? Whose van is it? Whose car?

The second photo also provides intriguing clues, as one of the people featured is a woman in a balaclava. Either she’s just a member of the crew in an over-the-top face mask, or this is an OCG member taking a break between shots.

Line of Duty fans have had to wait a little bit longer than expected for the return of AC-12, with filming having recently resumed following the shut down of production earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears we’ll now have to wait until 2021 to see the next series of the show, but in the meantime we’ve been teased a fair few details about what the next run of the show will include.

Earlier this month we were given a sneak peak at series 6 guest star Kelly McDonald in character as the latest cop under investigation by AC-12, while Mercurio has also shared a number of other on-set photos on social media.

Previous tweets from the showrunner have included a photo of Compston in character interviewing someone, as well as many more photos of Vicky McClure as Kate Fleming and Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings.

A further tweet also revealed the show would return to a “significant” location, which appeared to be the setting of John Corbett’s (Stephen Graham) murder in series five.

Meanwhile in August, Compston revealed that season six would have a “bombshell” of a plot twist in episode four, later revealing that resolution is “worth the wait.”

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix, with season six expected in 2021.