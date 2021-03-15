Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Line of Duty creator and cast hint at reappearances from old characters
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Line of Duty creator and cast hint at reappearances from old characters

Jed Mercurio teases Lindsay Denton comeback in Line of Duty season 6, but could Dot Cottan be returning too?

Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

Published:

After a two-year wait, Line of Duty is finally returning to our screens, which means we might finally get some answers as to who the fourth “H” is – and, according to series creator Jed Mercurio, a cameo or two.

Advertisement

Following the repeat of Line of Duty series two’s finale on BBC One, Mercurio took to Twitter to tell fans there’s still time to watch the first five seasons on BBC iPlayer before we catch up with AC-12 next week. He ended the Tweet with a rather cryptic line, however, stating: “You never know where you might see Lindsay Denton pop up again …”

As much as we’d love to see Keeley Hawes return, there’s a slight problem — ex-copper Lindsay Denton was killed off back in series three. Still, flashbacks? Or a return via a video testimony recorded prior to Denton’s death? We’re ruling nothing out…

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Craig Parkinson added fuel to the fire when he Tweeted in response to Mercurio: “Ever the tease. Wonder who else will popping up for S6? I know who’ve I’ve got my money on.”

Parkinson played the original Caddy and Denton’s murderer Matthew “Dot” Cottan, who met his own gruesome death also in series three.

It’s possible that he too could appear in the form of a flashback – though, as many fans have pointed out, we never see Dot’s corpse or his grave, so he could have theoretically survived the OCS’s bullets to the chest.

Whether or not he rejoins the Line of Duty cast, Parkinson is set to host the BBC’s official Line of Duty podcast and has already joked he wants “more tragedy, more tears, more deaths” in the upcoming new series.

Advertisement

Line of Duty season 6 premieres on Sunday 21st March at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide. You can also buy the Line of Duty boxsets on Amazon and keep up the latest crime drama news on our Drama hub. 

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Line of Duty character portrait collage
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Pyrex Cook & Heat Round + Square Glass Food Containers with Microwave Safe Vented Lid

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Pyrex Cook & Heat bundle for just £34.99

Make cooking, storing and reheating your food a breeze with this clever roasting set

You might like

Line of Duty

Line of Duty series 6 release date: Your guide to the next series of the crime drama

Adrian Dunbar plays Supt. Ted Hastings in Line of Duty - Series 5

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar addresses ‘H’ mystery ahead of season 6

Line of Duty series 6 - Kelly Macdonald

Line of Duty fans discover first-look clip after following clues hidden in season 6 trailer

Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) in the series six finale of Line of Duty (BBC/World Productions Ltd)

Line of Duty trailer Easter egg casts doubts over Hastings