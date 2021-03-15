Line of Duty creator and cast hint at reappearances from old characters

After a two-year wait, Line of Duty is finally returning to our screens, which means we might finally get some answers as to who the fourth “H” is – and, according to series creator Jed Mercurio, a cameo or two.

Following the repeat of Line of Duty series two’s finale on BBC One, Mercurio took to Twitter to tell fans there’s still time to watch the first five seasons on BBC iPlayer before we catch up with AC-12 next week. He ended the Tweet with a rather cryptic line, however, stating: “You never know where you might see Lindsay Denton pop up again …”

Thanks to everyone who watched the conclusion of #LineofDuty Series 2 @BBCOne last night. There's still time to catch up @BBCiPlayer on Series 3-5 ahead of Series 6 starting next Sunday night. You never know where you might see Lindsay Denton pop up again … pic.twitter.com/FO6tYC1C5N — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) March 14, 2021

As much as we’d love to see Keeley Hawes return, there’s a slight problem — ex-copper Lindsay Denton was killed off back in series three. Still, flashbacks? Or a return via a video testimony recorded prior to Denton’s death? We’re ruling nothing out…

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Craig Parkinson added fuel to the fire when he Tweeted in response to Mercurio: “Ever the tease. Wonder who else will popping up for S6? I know who’ve I’ve got my money on.”

Ever the tease.



Wonder who else will popping up for S6?



I know who’ve I’ve got my money on. https://t.co/3tgZRm7KA8 — Craig Parkinson (@Cparks1976) March 14, 2021

Parkinson played the original Caddy and Denton’s murderer Matthew “Dot” Cottan, who met his own gruesome death also in series three.

It’s possible that he too could appear in the form of a flashback – though, as many fans have pointed out, we never see Dot’s corpse or his grave, so he could have theoretically survived the OCS’s bullets to the chest.

Whether or not he rejoins the Line of Duty cast, Parkinson is set to host the BBC’s official Line of Duty podcast and has already joked he wants “more tragedy, more tears, more deaths” in the upcoming new series.

