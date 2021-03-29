Accessibility Links

Former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson predicts: “Something tragic is going to happen to someone we love”

On the most recent episode of the Obsessed with... Line of Duty podcast, Parkinson and guest Jessie Cave suggested a popular character could be about to meet a sticky end.

Line of Duty's H twist

Published:

We might only be two episodes into Line of Duty season six, but fans have already gone into overdrive with the theories after an explosive start to the new series.

Advertisement

As is to be expected, there are plenty of guesses as to the identity of the fourth corrupt senior officer in the Central Police Force, while there has also been much speculation as to the motivations of new character Joanne Davison, played by guest star Kelly Macdonald.

But one other theory that’s gained a lot of traction so far suggests we could see the demise of a popular character on the show before the series is over– and former star Craig Parkinson threw his weight behind this idea on the most recent episode of the Obsessed with… Line of Duty podcast.

Speaking about the ‘lies cost lives’ tagline which has been used to promote the series, Parkinson said, “Already, it’s scaring me. I feel something tragic is gonna happen to some character that we love.

“What the hell are we gonna do if something happens to Kate, Steve or Ted?” he added.

As for which character might be the unlucky one, Parkinson and podcast guest Jessie Cave had differing opinions: while he reckoned that Steve Arnott might meet a sticky end, she was more inclined to believe Kate Fleming could be the one in trouble.

“I think that there has to be something that happens,” Cave said, “And I think it’s going to be Kate.”

Pressed by Parkinson as to her reasoning behind that theory, she explained, “I just feel that, especially in episode two, but even in episode one, there were little clues. She’s much more open emotionally than I’ve ever seen her and her relationship with Jo [Davidson]. I know that she might be tricking her… I think she might be flirting and being emotionally available to Jo for a greater good.

“But I think my prediction is she really likes Jo, she knows something’s going on and she’s willing to put herself in danger for this flirtation. I think they will become really close and I think that she’s going to be burned by that.”

Parkinson, however, stuck to his guns. “See, do you know who I think might be heading for the chop, so to speak?” he said. “It’s poor Steve, at the moment.”

Discussing his frequent use of painkillers, he added, “He’s broke. He’s a broken Steve…

“You look at John Corbett’s widow’s face when she opens that glovebox with all those pills,” the former Line of Duty star continued, noting that Steph Corbett (Amy De Brúhn) was “visibly shocked” when she saw how many painkillers Steve had in his car.

There’s one thing Parkinson and Cave could agree on, though: they both hoped Ted Hastings wouldn’t be the one to get killed off.

Advertisement

“Imagine if it was Ted?” Parkinson asked. “The whole of the UK would be in mourning, there would be a national Ted Hastings memorial day. We’ve been clapping a lot for the NHS – God knows what would have to happen if poor Ted snuffed it!”

Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. You can read our Line of Duty episode 2 recap here. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

