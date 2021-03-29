Line of Duty fans think they’ve identified a key corrupt character on the Gail Vella audio recording

When it comes to Line of Duty, you can always rely on the show’s hardcore fans to crack a few clues – and so far this series has been no different.

Advertisement

The second episode of series six, which aired on BBC One last night (Sunday 28th March), included a key scene that saw Steve Arnott reviewing an audio file which had been recovered from the laptop of murdered journalist Gail Vella.

And some viewers reckon they’ve spotted something in the recording that could prove to be of key significance to solving the case, suggesting the unnamed man being interviewed in the clip could, in fact, be a familiar face from a previous series: Jimmy Lakewell.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Lakewell, played by The Office star Patrick Baladi, was a corrupt lawyer who was a key character in the fourth series of the show, with links to DCI Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton).

Advertisement

It came to light that he had played a major role in helping to cover up Operation Trapdoor, while in a crucial scene he also tipped off one of the balaclava men as to Arnott’s whereabouts, which led to Steve being seriously injured after he was chucked down the stairs at Lakwell’s offices (injuries he’s still feeling the effects of now).