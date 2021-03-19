Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Where is Line of Duty filmed? Locations for the BBC drama

Where is Line of Duty filmed? Locations for the BBC drama

Jed Mercurio's hit police drama is back for another series.

Line of Duty

Published:

BBC One’s hit police corruption drama Line of Duty is finally returning to our screens after a gap of almost two years – with AC-12 returning to investigate yet another high-profile case.

Advertisement

The series follows the anti-corruption unit at the fictional Central Police force, but the city in which the action takes place has never been revealed, with the BBC instead describing it as an unspecified British city and keeping the exact location deliberately vague.

While we don’t have any answers about where Line of Duty is actually set, however, we do know where the series was shot – read on for everything you need to know.

Where is Line of Duty filmed?

The first season of the show was filmed in Birmingham, with several of the city’s landmarks seen during the run including New Street, the old Central Fire Station on Lancaster Circus and Heartlands Parkway.

Other locations in the Midlands city which can be spotted throughout the first series include the Queen’s Arms, a famous pub situated on Newhall Street, and the old Municipal Bank on Broad Street – which served as AC-12’s original headquarters.

After Line of Duty season one became a smash hit the production moved to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and this has been the case for every series since.

While the BBC has never listed exactly which locations have been used on the show, several fans will have spotted some familiar landmarks in the series including Belfast Central Library on Royal Avenue which has moonlighted as Police Headquarters, and other prominent buildings including Obel Tower and St Anne’s Cathedral.

Line of Duty's H twist
BBC

Meanwhile, the Invest Northern Ireland building on Bedford Street is used for the exterior shots of AC-12’s offices while at various points throughout the series you can catch glimpses of Metropolitan College and streets including Tates Avenue and Ormeau Avenue.

Speaking about filming in Northern Ireland back in 2018, while series five was in production, Jed Mercurio explained to Good Morning Ulster, “We have had a fantastic experience shooting in Northern Ireland. We have had amazing hospitality. It is also a very filming-friendly area.

“The permissions to shoot, the support you get from the local community is second to none. And I would certainly recommend Northern Ireland as a shooting location for anybody.”

Advertisement

Line of Duty returns to BBC One on Sunday 21st March 2021 at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Line of Duty cast (Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
AQ115 HR

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £25 off a stylish fitness watch – plus free delivery!

Make focusing on your health easier than ever with this exclusive deal

You might like

Shalom Brune-Franklin plays DC Chloe Bishop in Line of Duty

Who is AC-12’s new recruit DC Chloe Bishop? Meet Line of Duty newcomer Shalom Brune-Franklin

Line of Duty character portrait collage

Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio considers killing off AC-12: "It's never far from my thoughts"

Line of Duty character portrait collage

Meet the cast of Line of Duty

Line of Duty

Line of Duty series 6 release date: Your guide to the next series of the crime drama