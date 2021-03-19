Where is Line of Duty filmed? Locations for the BBC drama

BBC One’s hit police corruption drama Line of Duty is finally returning to our screens after a gap of almost two years – with AC-12 returning to investigate yet another high-profile case.

The series follows the anti-corruption unit at the fictional Central Police force, but the city in which the action takes place has never been revealed, with the BBC instead describing it as an unspecified British city and keeping the exact location deliberately vague.

While we don’t have any answers about where Line of Duty is actually set, however, we do know where the series was shot – read on for everything you need to know.

Where is Line of Duty filmed?

The first season of the show was filmed in Birmingham, with several of the city’s landmarks seen during the run including New Street, the old Central Fire Station on Lancaster Circus and Heartlands Parkway.

Other locations in the Midlands city which can be spotted throughout the first series include the Queen’s Arms, a famous pub situated on Newhall Street, and the old Municipal Bank on Broad Street – which served as AC-12’s original headquarters.

After Line of Duty season one became a smash hit the production moved to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and this has been the case for every series since.

While the BBC has never listed exactly which locations have been used on the show, several fans will have spotted some familiar landmarks in the series including Belfast Central Library on Royal Avenue which has moonlighted as Police Headquarters, and other prominent buildings including Obel Tower and St Anne’s Cathedral.

Meanwhile, the Invest Northern Ireland building on Bedford Street is used for the exterior shots of AC-12’s offices while at various points throughout the series you can catch glimpses of Metropolitan College and streets including Tates Avenue and Ormeau Avenue.

Speaking about filming in Northern Ireland back in 2018, while series five was in production, Jed Mercurio explained to Good Morning Ulster, “We have had a fantastic experience shooting in Northern Ireland. We have had amazing hospitality. It is also a very filming-friendly area.

“The permissions to shoot, the support you get from the local community is second to none. And I would certainly recommend Northern Ireland as a shooting location for anybody.”

Line of Duty returns to BBC One on Sunday 21st March 2021 at 9pm.