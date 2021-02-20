Former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson has revealed that he doesn’t miss being part of the hit BBC One show because his character was given the best possible send-off.

Parkinson starred as the corrupt DI Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan in the first three series of the ‘bent coppers’ drama before he made a dramatic exit in the finale of the third run back in 2016.

Dot’s demise came after he was involved in a high-speed chase, with the villain eventually sacrificing himself to save Kate and delivering a dying declaration that has gone on to have major repercussions for the show’s plot.

And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the actor said that, while he loved his time on the show, he’s glad he departed when he did.

“I don’t miss being a part of it because every character’s journey has to end and I had the best three seasons on that show ever,” he said. “And I think had it gone on any longer – Dot’s sort of treachery – it may have beggared belief really.

“I think he left with a lot of dignity, he saved someone in the end. It was nice for him to leave with a little bit of dignity.”

Despite not missing the show, however, Parkinson says still has very fond memories of his time working on Line of Duty.

“The greatest moments are everywhere for me,” he said. “It was just one of those – as anyone tells you who works in front of or behind the camera. It was such a warm welcoming atmosphere and we took the jobs seriously.

“Whether we took ourselves seriously is another matter because we all lived near each other, we all lived in the same block of flats, we cooked together, we learned lines together, we rehearsed together and then we’d go back to work the next day and do it all over again. I don’t think anybody had a bad time – it was one of the greatest times ever.”

Line of Duty series 2 is currently repeating on Saturday nights on BBC One, and series 6 will air in the Spring.