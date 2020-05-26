The video sees Superintendent Hastings video-call Fleming, who is "still under-cover" whilst watching BBC One's The Nest in a onesie, and a waistcoat-wearing Arnott, who logs on from his Vegas swimming pool – where actor Compston actually lives.

"Steve, I hope that virtual background isn't costing me an arm and a leg, son," Hastings says.

He adds that he's checking in on his "best team" to see how the investigation against DCI Jo Davidson (Kelly McDonald).

When Fleming tells him that "she's inside", Hastings says to bring on season seven, before Fleming adds: "No, not locked up, she's locked down."

Hastings then suggests other potentially "bent" TV coppers, leading to Unforgotten's Suni Kaan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), Life on Mars' Philip Gene Hunt (Phillip Glenister) and Midsummer Murders' John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) appearing to protest their innocence.

"There's only one thing I'm interested in and one thing only, and that's everyone keeping well," Hastings adds.

The cast then ask viewers to support Asks For Masks, which is currently hosting an online auction to raise money for frontline healthcare staff PPE.

Production of Line of Duty season six was delayed in March due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak.

Although other BBC series, such as EastEnders and Top Gear, are due to begin filming again next month, the broadcaster has not yet released further information about Line of Duty's upcoming season.

