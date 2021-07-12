Lie With Me episode 2 first-look sees Anna fooled by devious Jake’s deception

Channel 5 has released a first-look from the second episode of its Charlie Brooks thriller Lie With Me, exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com.

The thriller got underway tonight, introducing viewers to Anna Fallmont (Brooks) and husband Jake (Brett Tucker) as they move to Australia to give their marriage a second chance.

It isn’t long before Anna begins to suspect that Jake is being unfaithful with his PA, but he is able to convince her that nothing untoward is going on, lulling his wife into a false sense of security.

That sets the stage for this exclusive first-look clip from episode two, in which Anna’s confidence in her marriage has been fully restored and she sets about planning a romantic night with help from live-in nanny Becky– who is actually her husband’s illicit lover.

Jake puts up a convincing facade that he too is dedicated to their relationship, but a knowing glance speaks volumes that trouble is on the way. Watch below.

Lie With Me sees Brooks in a rather different role to Janine Butcher, a character which made her a household name here in the UK and who will soon be returning to EastEnders after a seven-year absence.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about her role in the Channel 5 trailer, Brooks said, “Janine was kind of, is it fair to say a bit iconic as a character? And so it’s hard for people to see you in anything else.”

She added, “I think I’m A Celebrity probably helped with that because they’re like, ‘Oh! Charlie and Janine are very different,’ thank God! Although I’m sure there are some similarities in there somewhere, there has to be doesn’t there? It scares me to say that!

“So I think definitely there is typecasting that happens, for sure.”

Before her grand EastEnders return, Channel 5 will air all episodes of Lie With Me this week, with a new chapter every night leading up to a dramatic conclusion on Thursday.

Phoebe Roberts stars as live-in nanny and mistress Becky, with Caroline Gillmer, Stephen Lopez and Ian Bliss among the supporting cast.

Lie With Me continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 13th July.