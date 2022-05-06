The second season of the mystery series delved into the murder of surgeon and serial rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd), teasing several suspects across its six episodes.

When the second season of ITV drama Liar came to a conclusion back in 2020, it received mixed reactions from viewers, some of whom weren’t so thrilled with the finale.

In the finale, it was revealed that one of Earlham’s victims, Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt), had murdered him and left him for dead.

Some fans who were expecting a twist ending were left disgruntled by the finale and labelled it anticlimactic, as Laura was the obvious suspect from the very beginning.

So could there be more episodes of the ITV drama?

It’s unlikely we’ll get any further instalments, according to Liar star Froggatt, who has said season 2 was always going to serve as the show's ending.

Read on for everything you need to know about the future of ITV drama Liar.

Why won't there be a Liar season 3?

Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham in Liar

ITV has not commissioned a third season of Liar.

Froggatt previously explained that the drama was only ever meant to run for two seasons and that the season 2 finale would tie up all the loose ends.

In an interview with The Sun’s TV Mag back in 2020, Froggatt said: “I’m proud we’ve done another series. This will be the end of Andrew and Laura’s story. I think it’s really honest with the viewers.”

She continued: “There’s nothing worse than investing your time in something and then you get to season 3 and think, ‘Oh, it’s all gone too far. I don’t believe it.'”

Responding to fan speculation that Andrew isn’t actually dead, and that he could return for a third outing, Froggatt insisted that he definitely is.

“Andrew Earlham is dead. He’s definitely dead! Now Laura is under suspicion and she’s very angry about injustice,” she explained.

Writers and creators Harry and Jack Williams also confirmed that Liar was always going to conclude with a second season.

“If you enjoyed series one this is the conclusion, we always intended to give it. The same amount of twists, turns, reveals, shocks and secrets exposed with thriller moments," Jack added.

Katherine Kelly, Ioan Gruffudd and Joanne Froggatt in Liar

And despite the mixed reactions from fans, Froggatt thinks the season 2 finale did offer viewers a satisfying ending.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the season 2 finale's air date, she said: "I was very satisfied, but you can't please all of the people all of the time."

She continued: "So it's an individual thing, isn't it? But for me, I think yes. Absolutely. I would be very satisfied with the ending if I was just a viewer."

Liar seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. You can also find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.