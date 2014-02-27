“I’m so excited about bringing my fictional teen memoir to the nation," said Henry. "I’ve crammed the first two years of a very long career into 90 minutes – it’s gonna rock.

“I think, although it's not exactly what happened, that we'll get a strong sense of what it might have been like for a young black kid from Dudley to be suddenly hurled into the maelstrom of this business we call show…Can't wait!"

The film, which will be shown next year, has not yet been cast.

Also commissioned for BBC1 is a five-parter called Doctor Foster, from playwright Mike Bartlett. The as-yet-uncast drama tells the story of a village GP called Jenny Foster who investigates the lives of those around her after she becomes suspicious that her husband is having an affair.

