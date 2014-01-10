The recommissioning was announced yesterday at the 2014 Winter TCA Press Tour, before the show tweeted the news to fans:

The comedy drama, which stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Lena Dunham herself, follows the ups and downs of a group of twentysomething friends as they move towards adulthood one failed relationship/public humiliation at a time.

The third series, which airs on Sky Atlantic later this month, will see Hannah back together with on-off boyfriend Adam.

Girls is written and created by Lena Dunham, and executive produced by Bridesmaids' Judd Apatow. The fourth series is expected to air in 2015.

The third series of Girls starts on 20 January at 10:00pm on Sky Atlantic.

