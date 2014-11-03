Lena Dunham introduces series four of Girls - plus a first glimpse of Zachary Quinto's character
The fourth season of the acclaimed HBO show also features Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke and Adam Driver
Four series in and the Girls of New York are still struggling to find their path through life, work, love, friends and much, much more. We last saw Hannah (Lena Dunham) contemplating a place on the University of Iowa's prestigious writers' workshop, while Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) faced academic failure and Marnie (Allison Williams) shared a snog with Desi. But what comes next?
Back on screens in early 2015, the hit HBO show returns with a slew of guest stars including Orange Is The New Black's Natasha Lyonne, director Spike Jonze and actors Jason Ritter and Zachary Quinto, the latter appearing in a montage of first-look footage from series four.
Star Trek actor Quinto will crop up on the Iowa campus as Hannah and Elijah (Andrew Rannells) hit an undergrad frat party in style – and by the looks of this blink-and-you'll-miss-it footage (you'll find him at 01:42), he's a tad geeky...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UV9myZOlyU
The introduction to the new series also features creator Lena Dunham discussing the next step for her characters: "This season of Girls is the girls making smarter choices and realising that life is still hard.
More like this
"Hannah's deciding whether or not to go to school at the Iowa writers' workshop. She is in love with Adam and feels afraid about what will happen to their relationship if she leaves and it turns out she's justified in that fear and I'm not going to say she handles it maturely."
"I was so incredibly excited to hear that I got to meet my parents this year," adds Mamet. "I always imagined that she came out of a seashell or pea pod or something so I literally could not even fathom what they would be like... and they hate each other."
Girls – which also features Jemima Kirke as Jessa and Adam Driver playing Adam – returns next year to HBO in the States and Sky Atlantic in the UK.