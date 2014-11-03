Star Trek actor Quinto will crop up on the Iowa campus as Hannah and Elijah (Andrew Rannells) hit an undergrad frat party in style – and by the looks of this blink-and-you'll-miss-it footage (you'll find him at 01:42), he's a tad geeky...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UV9myZOlyU

The introduction to the new series also features creator Lena Dunham discussing the next step for her characters: "This season of Girls is the girls making smarter choices and realising that life is still hard.

"Hannah's deciding whether or not to go to school at the Iowa writers' workshop. She is in love with Adam and feels afraid about what will happen to their relationship if she leaves and it turns out she's justified in that fear and I'm not going to say she handles it maturely."

"I was so incredibly excited to hear that I got to meet my parents this year," adds Mamet. "I always imagined that she came out of a seashell or pea pod or something so I literally could not even fathom what they would be like... and they hate each other."

Girls – which also features Jemima Kirke as Jessa and Adam Driver playing Adam – returns next year to HBO in the States and Sky Atlantic in the UK.