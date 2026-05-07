*Warning - contains full spoilers for all six episodes of Legends.*

Ad

All six episodes of Legends, Neil Forsyth's Netflix drama based on an incredible true story, are available to stream now, with viewers binging their way through the series.

Across the six episodes, viewers watch as ordinary customs workers such as Tom Burke's Guy and Hayley Squires's Kate are given minimal training, then sent into some of Britain's most dangerous drugs gangs in the 1990s, in order to bring them down from the inside.

Throughout the series, the team are targeting two gangs - the Liverpool gang led by Carter and the Turkish gang led by Hakan - who end up working together to important an unprecedented amount of heroin onto the streets of Britain.

But do the team, let by Steve Coogan's enigmatic character Don, end up taking down Carter and Hakan and what happens to them along the way?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Legends on Netflix.

Legends ending explained: Did the team take down Carter?

Tom Burke in Legends. Sally Mais/Netflix

In the sixth and final episode of Legends, Carter found out about Eddie's son's death, and realised from this that he was an informant. On Eddie's instruction, Bailey and a team of armed officers attempted to raid Carter's warehouse, but he got out in time and informed Hakan of Eddie's deception.

Two of Carter's men captured Eddie, but he managed to overpower them in the car. He met with Bailey and told him he was getting his family out of the country - something we saw later in the episode that he had been successful in doing.

Meanwhile, Guy was told he would be paid for his duties thus far but taken off the job by Hakan, fearful after finding out about Eddie. The gang planned to get the two tonnes of heroin to Germany, with Carter bringing it to the UK from there.

Returning aggressive having been chucked off the job, Guy was suspended from active duty by Don and sent him home, where he tried to return to normal life, but struggled to readjust.

As he was going to the zoo with his wife Sophie and his daughter, he was spotted by a member of the Turkish gang, and had to pretend he didn't know them in order to stay in character. Meeting up with Sophie later, she told him to return to the job until it was done, and not to come home and endanger the family in the meantime.

Watch trailer

As Margaret Thatcher's time in power was coming to an end, the home secretary told Blake that the Legends programme was over. After a plea from Blake, they were allowed to finish the job but with no extra funding or manpower.

Erin, Bailey and Kate travelled to Germany and disrupted the handover between the Turks and Carters gang, meaning that Guy would be brought back on the job, promising to take the shipment over the North Sea from Holland.

Don, Guy, Kate and Bailey took a boat to the Netherlands, where they picked up the heroin and transported it to the UK, with a deadline set by the Turkish gang of two days time.

Hit by a storm on the journey, they had to abandon ship and come back on a life raft. During this time, Don revealed that he previously went deep undercover in a football hooligan gang, and was stabbed a long time later, when the gang caught up with him. He warned that the team's legends would always haunt them.

They were rescued, and managed to arrive at the handover in London on time, bringing with them an armed support unit. The handover took place, but it became clear that the plan was for Guy and Mylonas to be killed.

The unit stormed the building and arrested everyone just in time, including Carter, Hakan and Aziz. Guy had got a recording of the deal taking place, meaning they had all the evidence they needed to convict. The home secretary posed with the two ton haul of heroin for the press, and the team went unrecognised - but they knew what they had done.

Where did we leave Guy, Don and the rest of the team?

Tom Burke as Guy, Jasmine Blackborow as Erin, Steve Coogan as Don, Aml Ameen as Bailey and Hayley Squires as Kate in Legends. Netflix

Blake and Don congratulated the team on their success (the latter in his own, inimitable fashion), and they were sent back to their lives and their regular jobs.

Kate, Bailey and Erin went for a celebratory drink, while Guy returned home to his wife and daughter. That night, startled by a noise outside, Guy looked out from behind his curtains - still clearly on guard and haunted by his legend, as Don said he would be.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Titles over the credits revealed that more than 12 tonnes of heroin were seized in the 1990s as part of the programme, with the street value being over £1 billion.

It then noted that the series was finally bringing the story of the Customs workers who achieved this feat was finally being exposed, bringing their story out of the shadows after all this time.

Legends is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Legends to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.