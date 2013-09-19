"I'm thrilled to be joining Casualty," he said of his new gig. "I really enjoyed by my guest appearance in 2011, but this will be a completely different challenge. When I first read about the character Lofty I didn't imagine I would be in the frame to play him.

"I am hoping he will charm audiences and they will get behind him. I can't wait to get started and to learn all of the medical jargon!"

Casualty's executive producer, Oliver Kent, added, "As the character Lofty was being developed, we couldn't think of anyone else to better play him. We can't wait to start filming and are thrilled to have Lee join the team. With a very different background to most of the other nurses, his clumsy charm is sure to win everyone over."

Lee will begin filming in Wales later this year, with eager fans able to catch his first appearance on screen in early 2014.