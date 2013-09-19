Lee Mead to play Nurse Lofty on Casualty
The musical theatre actor joins the cast as a "likeable and popular nurse with a less-than-ordinary background"
Lee Mead first came to our attention back in 2007 when he won Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical talent contest Any Dream Will Do, and has been busy carving out a career on stage ever since. But following spells in Joseph, Wicked and Legally Blonde, he's leaving the theatre behind for now, to take on his first full-time on-screen role in BBC1's hospital drama Casualty.
Mead will play Lofty - a "likeable and popular nurse with a less than ordinary background". But the 32-year-old is no stranger to Holby City Hospital's doors, having guest-starred on the show back in 2011 as teaching assistant Harry Timms.
"I'm thrilled to be joining Casualty," he said of his new gig. "I really enjoyed by my guest appearance in 2011, but this will be a completely different challenge. When I first read about the character Lofty I didn't imagine I would be in the frame to play him.
"I am hoping he will charm audiences and they will get behind him. I can't wait to get started and to learn all of the medical jargon!"
Casualty's executive producer, Oliver Kent, added, "As the character Lofty was being developed, we couldn't think of anyone else to better play him. We can't wait to start filming and are thrilled to have Lee join the team. With a very different background to most of the other nurses, his clumsy charm is sure to win everyone over."
Lee will begin filming in Wales later this year, with eager fans able to catch his first appearance on screen in early 2014.