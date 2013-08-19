But there is no reference to the late Cory Monteith or his character Finn Hudson. It seems the cast are intent on keeping up the show's high energy, colourful feel in spite of the recent death of their co-star, and the downbeat plotline that's to come.

The fifth series of Glee, which will now air on US network Fox on 26 September after being pushed back a few weeks, will consist of a Beatles double bill before the series airs a tribute to Cory Monteith and his character Finn. The episode, which will reportedly reference the real life realities of Monteith's death, aims to help the show's young fans deal with their grief. Glee will then take a break for an unspecified period of time.

Monteith, who starred in Glee since the show's inception in 2009, passed away last month. Autopsy results revealed the 31-year-old died of an overdose of alcohol and heroine. Monteith had openly struggled with addiction during his life, most recently checking into rehab in April of this year.

Watch the upbeat series teaser here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyGVl8F_ngQ

Glee airs on Sky1 in the UK.