The synopsis continues: "As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice."

The season will notably have a new main cast member, with Dean Norris becoming a full-time part of the show after his appearances in season 4 as a special guest star. But what else do we know about this season, when is it set to air and how can fans in both the UK and the US watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5.

When will Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 be released?

Dean Norris in Law & Order: Organized Crime. NBCUniversal Media

The US release date for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 has officially been set, with the season debuting on Thursday 17th April 2025.

It will air on NBC, after a two-hour crossover event between Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. The series will then move over to Peacock for the rest of the run.

This will be the first season of the show to arrive first on Peacock, after the series previously aired on NBC for its previous runs.

A UK release date has yet to be confirmed, but we imagine the show will continue to air on Sky Witness and NOW, as it is has for past seasons.

How to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5

In the US, fans will be able to watch the first episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 on NBC, but for the rest of the run it will only be available on streaming service Peacock.

Meanwhile, in the UK we expect it will air on Sky Witness and NOW, as has been the case previously, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Who is in the cast for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell and Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes in Law & Order: Organized Crime. NBCUniversal Media

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 will see all of season 4's main cast return, with Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Rick Gonzalez and Ainsley Seiger back in their roles.

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad's Dean Norris has been promoted to a main character, after making his debut in special guest appearances as Elliot Stabler's brother Randall in season 4.

Meanwhile, when it comes to recurring characters, Olivia Thirlby will play a new role, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio will play Isabella Spezzano, a figure from Stabler’s past, and Jason Patric will play a new detective character, Tim McKenna.

The series will also feature an appearance from Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson, reuniting her with Meloni's Elliot after their time together in Law & Order: SVU.

Here's a list of the main cast for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5:

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler

Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell

Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes

Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers

Dean Norris as Randall Stabler

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 right here now.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on Sky Witness and NOW.

