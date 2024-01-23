His family confirmed the news, saying he died last Tuesday (16th January), and he will be "profoundly missed by all that knew him".

The statement read (as per BBC News): "Laurie's music touched the lives of millions around the world. Throughout his illustrious career, he composed numerous iconic scores, themes and soundtracks that graced our lives across film, TV, theatre and radio," they said in a statement.

"We remember Laurie as an extraordinary individual who embraced life with passion and brought joy to so many. His kindness, compassion and infectious sense of fun and laughter will be profoundly missed by all that knew him."

They added that Johnson was "dearly loved by many" and is "sorely missed" by his family.

Laurie Johnson. Roberta Parkin/Redferns

His family said Johnson passed away in his sleep.

Born in Hampstead, Johnson studied at the Royal College of Music and spent four years in the Coldstream Guards before he began working in the entertainment industry in the 1950s.

"I heard noises in my head from the moment I was born," he said (as per The Telegraph), and he later named his memoir Noises in the Head.

Johnson worked within theatre and some of his stage work included music for the Pieces of Eight and The Four Musketeers.

Between the 1960s and '80s, Johnson composed over 50 themes and scores, including The Avengers, The Professionals and This Is Your Life.

His film scores included Mister Jerico, Dr Strangelove, You Must Be Joking! and And Soon the Darkness.

Over the course of his career, Johnson released several recordings in orchestral and band music. The recordings included his own compositions The Wind in the Willow, Symphony: Synthesis and The Royal Tour.

Johnson is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and grandson.