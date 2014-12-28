Last Tango in Halifax – what did you think?
Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid returned – and we want to know if you thought the show was still in step?
Warm and spiky tend to be the best way to describe Sally Wainwright’s drama Last Tango in Halifax, and for many Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid’s return is a welcome one. We don’t just want hearts and flowers after all do we?
Tonight’s episode launched the six-part third series, opening with a tale from Alan about a shaggy-dog. During a Valentine’s meal, naturally. It’s when the best stories about shaggy dogs come out.
Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) was seen settling into her new life with her beloved, pregnant Kate (Nina Sosanya). Gillian, usually so unhappy, even had a date with a handsome man (played by Rupert Graves).
Heart-warming, yes, but with the sense that the thorny details are on their way.
So what did you make of the opening episode? Let us know in the comments section below…