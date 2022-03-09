The historical drama stars Alexander Dreymon as warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, whose violent life story plays out against the backdrop of early English history.

The Last Kingdom has never shied away from killing off beloved characters and the final season is no exception, bidding farewell to several new and returning faces.

The action-packed saga will continue in a one-off feature-length special titled Seven Kings Must Die, which executive producer Nigel Marchant describes as a "standalone" chapter that will be accessible even to complete newcomers.

We don't know yet who will be returning for the sequel movie, but certain members of The Last Kingdom cast can now be ruled out of contention after meeting their fate in the latest episodes.

Read on to find out who dies in The Last Kingdom season 5 on Netflix, but be warned that major spoilers follow.

Hella (Lara Steward)

Emily Cox and Lara Steward in The Last Kingdom Netflix

Hella is the first named character to be killed off in The Last Kingdom's fifth season. She is introduced in the series premiere as a trusted friend and servant to Stiorra (Ruby Hartley) in the Dane-ruled land of Eoferwic, who remains loyal to her even under the most extreme circumstances. She refuses to give up her queen's location when held at knifepoint by the terrifying warlord Brida (Emily Cox), a noble decision but one that ultimately costs her life. Hella is notable for being the first deaf character to be featured in The Last Kingdom, communicating with Stiorra primarily through a form of early sign language.

Vibeke (Emili Akhchina)

Emili Akhchina plays Vibeke in The Last Kingdom Netflix

Vibeke is introduced in the chilling opening scene of The Last Kingdom season 5 as Brida's daughter, who is believed by a fanatical few to be a "seer" capable of communicating with the Norse gods. However, her heavily guarded life has clearly not prepared her well for the real world, as she cluelessly wanders through a brutal battle waged by her mother in Eoferwic. When Brida instructs her to hide, she heads straight for the nearest rooftop and gets stuck. Refusing Uhtred's offer of help, she instead jumps off towards her mother, but lands with a thud and breaks her neck.

Aethelflaed (Millie Brady)

Millie Brady plays Aethelflaed in The Last Kingdom season 5 Netflix

Queen Aethelflaed has long been Uhtred's forbidden love, with their budding romance unable to bloom following her vow to remain chaste while serving as ruler of Mercia. In the time-jump between seasons 4 and 5, we learn that she has developed breast cancer, which has progressed to a terminal stage by the time that Eadith (Stefanie Martini) is able to diagnose it. Despite efforts by Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth) and Father Benedict (Patrick Robinson) to seek divine intervention, Aethelflaed ultimately succumbs to the illness and her kingdom is taken over by her brother, King Edward (Timothy Innes).

Aelflaed (Amelia Clarkson)

Amelia Clarkson plays Aelflaed in The Last Kingdom Netflix

Aelflaed is something of a lost soul in The Last Kingdom season 5. Her relationship with husband King Edward has hit an all-time low as he is regularly unfaithful to her, while her scheming father Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller) is now more concerned with securing the throne for grandson Aelfweard (Ewan Horrocks). This loneliness drives her down an increasingly pious path, secretly deciding to escape on a religious pilgrimage with a Christian visionary. Tragically, she doesn't realise that her father has targeted this holy figure for assassination in an attempt to stoke up tension between Saxon and Dane, selflessly taking her place when their carriage is stopped by hired assailants.

Osferth (Ewan Mitchell)

Ewan Mitchell plays Osferth in The Last Kingdom Netflix

The bastard son of King Alfred the Great (David Dawson) has been one of Uhtred's most trusted allies for many years, fighting alongside him in several battles. including at least one where he narrowly escaped death. In the time between seasons 4 and 5, the former monk had become something of a ladies man, even causing fights between the women of Rumcofa. Unfortunately, he never gets the chance to settle down, instead meeting an untimely death in a brutal skirmish as tensions between Saxon and Dane reach boiling point.

Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurðarson)

Eysteinn Sigurðarson plays Sigtryggr in The Last Kingdom Netflix

Having been manipulated by Aethelhelm into thinking that Edward has ended the truce with their people, Sigtryggr leads a devastating attack on a Saxon camp that is ultimately halted by Uhtred and the Wessex king. Despite acknowledging the role of his corrupt adviser, Edward remains insistent that someone must be punished, sentencing Sigtryggr to death for his actions. The Dane warlord asks Uhtred to deliver the fatal blow as being killed by a great warrior with blade in-hand will ensure his entrance to Valhalla.

Bresal (Harry Anton)

Harry Anton plays Bresal in The Last Kingdom Netflix

Weapon-for-hire Bresal accepts a job as Aethelhelm's errand boy in season 5, playing an integral part in setting the nobleman's sinister plans into motion. His final mission is to abduct the Mercian princess Aelfwynn (Phia Saban) and deliver her to Bebbanburg, so she may be wed against her will to the Scottish King Constantin (Rod Hallett). However, her protectors Lady Aelswith and Eadith prove more formidable than he anticipates. In a surprising twist of fate, it is King Alfred's pious widow who thwarts his plan, driving a dagger into his neck from behind. She's very proud of it too.

Brida (Emily Cox)

Emily Cox plays Brida in The Last Kingdom season 5 Netflix

Uhtred's former lover turned bitter nemesis walks a particularly dark path in season 5, with her insatiable thirst for revenge driving her to commit a series of grisly murders. Still, Uhtred cannot bring himself to kill her given their intimate past, instead seemingly bringing her back from the brink and setting her on a path to redemption. That is, until his own daughter Stiorra shoots an arrow into her back as revenge for her bloody attack on Eoferwic. In her final moments, Brida seems to have a vision of her murdered true love Ragnar (Tobias Santelmann).

Haesten (Jeppe Beck Laursen)

Jeppe Beck Laursen plays Haesten in The Last Kingdom Netflix

Haesten has been a thorn in Uhtred's side for decades, repeatedly finding himself pitted against the fierce warrior but remarkably escaping with his life every time. His strongest asset has been his utter selfishness, which has prompted him to flee without a second thought as soon as the going gets tough. In his final moments, he showed a more noble side for the first time, refusing to give up Uhtred's friends during their covert infiltration of fortified settlement Bebbanburg.

Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller)

Adrian Schiller plays Aethelhelm in The Last Kingdom Netflix

After years of plotting against King Edward in his own self-interest, Aethelhelm finally found himself backed into a corner in the season 5 finale. Aethelstan held him at knifepoint and forced him to confess to his role in the death of Queen Aelfwynn, his own daughter, who became collateral damage in his treacherous scheme. The truth led Aelfweard, his last remaining ally, to abandon him. At that point, Aethelhelm drove a dagger into his own chin as his profound guilt consumed him.

Wihtgar (Ossian Perrett)

Ossian Perrett plays Wihtgar in The Last Kingdom season 5 Netflix

Uhtred's dishonourable cousin Wihtgar killed the kind-hearted Father Beocca (Ian Hart) while taking Bebbanburg for himself in The Last Kingdom season 4, creating a bitter feud between the two men that could only be settled by blood. Uhtred finally got the chance to confront his cousin at the Battle of Bebbanburg, challenging him to a duel which the cowardly Lord attempted to worm out of. With his army defeated and his fighting ability rather feeble, Uhtred made short work of his mortal enemy. He was impaled on a candlestick after being hurled from a mezzanine inside the fortress.

