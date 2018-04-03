"Well, the director of Ben's [Cumberbatch] Patrick Melrose project did call to ask about me playing his wife, but we both decided it wouldn't work," she told The Telegraph. "When you've already been seen in a relationship together on such a large scale..."

She also had some bad news for Irene Adler fans, ruling out a return to Sherlock.

"She's not in any more of the books, and how could you top that episode [series two opener A Scandal in Belgravia] anyway?" she added.

"The nude thing was what grabbed headlines, when it was such a well-crafted episode, such a brilliant piece of writing and she was such a great character. And I'm naive, but you see more of Ben's butt than you do of me."

Pulver can currently be seen alongside David Morrissey in new BBC2 drama The City and The City, which begins on Friday at 9pm.