Thought you had some bad mid-life crisis moments? In a new trailer for The Lifeguard, Kristen Bell plays almost-thirty-something Leigh, a New York journalist who quits her job to move back to the one place where she felt happy - her childhood home in suburban Connecticut.

Living back with her parents for the summer means diving back into the teenage dramas she left there as she takes up her high school lifeguarding job at a local pool. Trying to fit her career and love life back together, Leigh embarks upon a risky teenage romance and finds that “this summer, growing up is optional.”