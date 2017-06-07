Viewers were also taken in by the challenging portrayal of a scheming Kate and William (Charlotte Riley and Oliver Chris)…

Even if some found Chris’ depiction of Will a tad inaccurate…

And some couldn’t help recognising Prince Harry (Richard Goulding) from another royal show…

Others praised the “brave” BBC for including the ghost of Princess Diana...

...But the emotional scene wasn’t for everyone…

However, most couldn’t help compare the final fall of King Charles to a classic Shakespeare play. Specifically, King Lear or Macbeth…

But don’t worry, a few monarchists have pointed out that however majestically tragic the drama was, it’s not actually real. Just in case you weren’t sure.