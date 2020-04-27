Villanelle surprised Eve on her commute, turning up on a London bus with no warning before nonchalantly approaching her.

A fight quickly breaks out, but the big talking point comes directly after when Eve and Villanelle share a kiss.

Fans were ecstatic to see such a bold and unexpected development for the series...

When lockdown ends and public transport becomes widely used once again, no doubt many people will be reminded of this bus scene on their own daily commute.

The scene has left fans with a lot of questions about how the relationship between the duo will evolve going forward, especially as Villanelle seemed pretty pleased about the steamy kiss.

Some fans have wanted Eve and Villanelle to get together from the beginning, so this hint of a possible romance is exactly what they wanted to see.

However, others were a bit distracted by the awkwardness of Eve's fellow bus passengers, who watched on the sidelines as she duked it out with her pursuer.

It's always nice to see an iconic Simpsons quote resurface...

Killing Eve is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.