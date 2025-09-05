Speaking with Montreal Now’s Aaron Rand in a new interview, Sutherland revealed that 24 executive producer and showrunner Howard Gordon has "come up with an idea" that he likes.

"Before, it was just the material had not been written, so I would have to say, ‘I’m not the one that’s in the way,’" Sutherland said. "Something has been written. I think it’s really good. I think it’s really strong."

Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer in 24: Live Another Day. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

However, fans shouldn't get their hopes up too high just yet, as Sutherland made it clear that nothing has been confirmed, even if he has his "fingers crossed".

He said: "24 was originally with Fox. Now it’s owned by Disney because of what Fox has sold off, and so it has to go through different channels before it’s either approved or disapproved. Like everybody else, it’s something I would really like to do. I would like to close that story. It was left kind of wide open. So, fingers crossed. We’ve taken some considerable steps forward."

The series, which took place in real-time, with each season charting 24 hours, originally ran from 2001 to 2010, including a TV film being released in 2008. Live Another Day then followed in 2014, while a short-live spin-off not featuring Jack Bauer, 24: Legacy, aired in 2017.

Since then, Sutherland has gone on to star in films including They Cloned Tyrone and Juror #2, as well as series such as Designated Survivor and Rabbit Hole.

24 is available to stream on Disney+. You can sign up to Disney+ for £4.99 a month or £89.90 a year now.

