Eight original cast members of the upbeat musical drama set in New York's High School for the Performing Arts are taking part: Lee Curreri (Bruno, pictured above), Erica Gimpel (Coco, pictured below), Valerie Landsburg (Doris), Carlo Imperato (Danny), PR Paul (Montgomery), Cynthia Gibb (Holly), Nia Peeples (Nicole) and Jesse Borrego (Jesse). They have been brought together by super fan Sue Hinds who is producing the show in aid of Liverpool's Claire House Children's Hospice.

The single, Satellite, has been co-written and produced by PR Paul, who was inspired to reconnect with his ex-castmates for the track after being cured from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Fame was a worldwide phenomenon when it launched in 1982, with an optimistic feel-good factor about multi-talented teens dreaming of stardom quite different from the slightly grittier Alan Parker movie from two years earlier it was based on, and ran for four seasons in a prime time BBC1 slot. A further two seasons were produced in the US.

More like this

At the height of its popularity in the UK the cast enjoyed huge chart success and played live shows, including dates at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Releasing material as 'The Kids from Fame', the all-singing, all-dancing troupe's biggest hit was high-energy synthesiser classic High Fidelity, which made the UK top five the year the show debuted. They also put out five albums.

Discussing dusting off the leg warmers with her old colleagues for the comeback concerts, Landsburg (pictured above), who provided lead vocals on the aforementioned High Fidelity, said: "There is something very special about coming back to the UK for this concert. I came to London to do press in 1982 and was bowled over by the effect the show had here. None of us had any idea. Coming back again to perform feels like a perfect circle back to these roots with the fans!"

Advertisement

Tickets for the events go on sale on Friday 7 September at 9.00am, with VIP packages including meet and greets and dinner with the cast available. For more info, fans can check out www.FameUKReunion.co.uk or call 0344 8000 400.