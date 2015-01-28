"It was seen as a disgrace on the one hand," said the director Jonny Campbell, "but then there were old ladies with white hair walking past, and when we tried to explain it was just a set, they said, 'oh, I've got all that stuff'."

Another local from the Cotswolds area in which the drama was being filmed came in to the shop and started looking around, thinking there was a sale on.

Hawes' Samantha is a brilliant character – provocative and fed-up, she's stuck in a near-failed marriage with Miles (Rufus Jones) but is trying to salvage what she can of the relationship.

"When I read the books I was very keen that she should be very large-breasted," Hawes said of her character. "I think that’s a major part of Sam’s personality. She’s probably gone to these lengths at some point, when keeping things alive, when she started her underwear boutique. It’s all part of this look.

"They’re not in keeping with the rest of her, in the same way that she’s not in keeping really with the rest of Pagford. I was very keen on keeping that from the book. The outfit Samantha wears is all very top-end but it looks very cheap."

But low-cut tops and lingerie are nothing compared to how she could have looked.

"In the book she’s permatanned. She’s got stained hands where she’s just constantly rubbing fake tan all over her at every available opportunity. That was quite difficult to maintain and I was also finishing off another job where I couldn’t be perma-tanned, so the logistics of that were too difficult."