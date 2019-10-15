Unfortunately, "men have a habit of hiding stuff that they don’t want to deal with," and as the house reveals its secrets, a grieving Alice discovers that her beloved partner of two decades was worst than most.

Hawes, who helped develop the series, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be working with the brilliant Simon Nye and the hugely talented Roger Goldby on a project that means so much to all of us. I have been a huge fan of [executive producer] Nicola Shindler for many years and I’m thrilled to be working with her at last on Finding Alice.”

Keeley Hawes

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said: “This is a brilliant script - emotionally truthful and darkly funny. It’s about family and grief and introduces us to the wonderfully original character of Alice. The show has been developed with Keeley Hawes, and Alice was written for her, and she is going to be unmissable in the role.

"I'm delighted to be working with Simon Nye, Roger Goldby and Nicola Shindler to bring Finding Alice to ITV next year.”

Filming for Finding Alice will commence in January 2020