Finnish production company Gutsy Animations is responsible for making the new series, based on the original books by author Tove Jansson.

Berry's IT Crowd co-star Richard Ayoade, Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis, actor Akiya Henry and author Will Self have also been revealed as cast members. Kate Winslet will play Mrs Fillyjonk, while Kingsman star Taron Egerton will voice Moomintroll.

The new 19-part series, called Moominvalley, will reboot Tove Jansson's classic series of books using 3D animated characters and 2D backgrounds.

“We are thrilled with this stellar cast who have been carefully chosen to inhabit Tove Jansson’s much-loved characters,” said Gutsy’s creative director, Marika Makaroff. “They will speak to audiences young and old and for the family drama that we are creating, which doesn’t shy away from the depth and complexities of Jansson’s original work.”

The books have been adapted for TV numerous times before, most notably in the early 1990s in a co-production featuring Dutch, Finnish and Japanese anime producers. The series was shown in the UK on the BBC.