Fellowes has been lined up to create and executive produce New York-set period drama The Gilded Age for a few years, but the project was paused to allow him to continue working on Downton Abbey.

Now that's all done and dusted, Fellowes is free to start work on the series. And fans might get to see it sooner than they expected.

NBC's The Gilded Age is set to start shooting later this year, Fellowes tells RadioTimes.com.

Asked whether he'd written the script yet, Fellowes said, "No I haven't, no. I'm doing that this year," before adding: "And then hopefully shooting at the end of the year."

Set in the 1880s, The Gilded Age is described as "a sweeping fictional epic of the millionaire titans of New York City."

Fellowes was speaking backstage after Downton Abbey's National Television Award win last night. The long-running ITV period drama picked up the best drama prize, beating off competition from Casualty, Doctor Who and Broadchurch.

Downton Abbey might have come to a close, but creator Julian Fellowes is far from putting his feet up.

The 66-year-old writer has already written new ITV period drama Doctor Thorne and a serialised novel titled Belgravia, which is poised for release this spring. Plus he's got a big project for American network NBC in the works.

