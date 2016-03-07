"I think you could do Branson and Henry running the car business and building it up and having all the saga of cars in the ’20s," Fellowes told Variety.

He also added that a Carson and Mrs. Hughes series could work, following them as they ran a B&B hotel. "I could see that," Fellowes admitted.

And it seems his thoughts chime with those of executive producer Gareth Neame.

"I would come back in the 1960s and Master George would now be the Earl of Grantham," Neame said. "He’d have no staff, maybe two, and he’d be trying to run the estate. He might have turned it into a theme park type thing. Or I would do a half-hour show with Carson and Mrs. Hughes, when they’ve gotten their own property and he’s making her cook him dinner every night. I loved those scenes!"

Of course many are waiting to see if the film gets a green light. Both have been vocal about their desire to do it and are simply waiting to see if it's feasible.

"I’m completely up for a movie," Fellowes, who has since adapted Doctor Thorne for ITV, explained. "There are various considerations, which of the cast would be available. That would be a big thing. If we couldn’t get enough of them to do it, it wouldn’t really work. But as far as I’m concerned, I’m completely up for it."