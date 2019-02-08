"When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful evening of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest postcode," the synopsis explains.

Belgravia will begin filming in spring 2019, and will be produced by Downton Abbey production company Carnival Films.

Fellowes is a busy man at the moment, with US TV series The Gilded Age, about the 1880s boom in new York, currently in production.

The writer has also been commissioned by Netflix to create a period drama about the birth of modern football, while the Downton Abbey film is set to be released in September 2019.

“It’s fantastic to be working again with Julian, a master storyteller," executive producer Gareth Neame, who also worked on Downton Abbey, says. "In Belgravia he has painted a wonderful backdrop of 19th century society against which intrigue and dynastic power struggles will play out.

"We are delighted to be partnering with ITV once again and look forward to working with [US co-producers] EPIX to introduce US audiences to this fantastic event series.”