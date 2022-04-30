"With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022," Matt Bogado wrote.

Actor Jossara Jinaro's husband announced her death at the age of 48 on Facebook .

"Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn't take no for an answer.

"Even in her last moments, she was still fighting," he said. "She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever. Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way.

"A public memorial service will be held in the Bay Area. More details will come soon."

The Facebook post was accompanied by a picture of Jinaro with her husband and two children.

Jinaro appeared in 12 episodes of US soap Passions between 2002 and 2007, a role which earned her a GLAAD Award nomination.

She also starred Judging Amy, American Family and an episode of ER.

Jinaro was born in Brazil before moving to the USA, where she left home at 16 and signed with her first agent, according to Deadline.

In addition to her small screen roles, the actor appeared in a number of movies, including Rob Zombie's Havoc, Fly Boys and Devil's Rejects.