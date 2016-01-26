"They spelled my name wrong, which was also awesome," he said, recalling what should have been the proudest moment in his acting career.

"I was like, ‘Oh man. Uh, guys, there’s no ‘H,’” he added.

Since then, Hamm has received six further Golden Globe nominations and two wins, all for his portrayal of Don Draper in the critically-acclaimed show Mad Men. The show aired its final season last year.

"I haven't got the little plaque to stick over the new one yet, but hopefully, if you're out there watching, it's J-O-N."

Better luck next time.