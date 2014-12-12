“100% true story. I got an audition for The Tudors, and they thought I was John Hannah. I’m not Scottish, I’m not 50, and I’m also not eligible to work in the UK. But I did learn a bunch of lines and practice an accent.”

So did he go forward with the audition, even after the error was revealed?

“No, because there’s no point in it and I’m not going to get the job.”

Still, the mix-up hardly set back his career. Hamm went on to star in the multi-awarding winning Mad Men, while Hannah is a constant fixture on British screens. As Hamm put it: “Happy endings for all of us.”

Charlie Brooker has actually hired both Jo(h)ns for his TV series. Hannah starred in the hilarious Touch of Cloth detective send-ups, while Hamm makes his Brooker-verse debut in the utterly bleak Black Mirror: White Christmas. Why did Brooker hire the American actor?

“We thought we were getting Hannah again!”

Ah.

Black Mirror: White Christmas premieres Tuesday 16th December, 9pm on Channel 4