Asked where the Mad Men antihero would be today, Hamm replied: “Six feet under. Easily.

“Come on, he’d be in his 80s, and there’s no way that guy’s getting to his 80s without a massive lifestyle shift,” he continued. “Which maybe he did at the end of the show, but I don’t think that stuck. I don’t think that zen moment of understanding of anything really stuck. That leopard is not changing his spots.”

When show host Rich Eisen said that he hoped Draper would still be alive today, Hamm said: “I don’t know. I hope so. I root for the best in everyone but I don’t know about this guy. He was pretty damaged.”

Hamm also spoke about the finale of the AMC show, which came under substantial criticism from fans when it ended after seven seasons in 2015.

“I thought it was really poetic and a really neat way to end the show and also very cryptic which also sticks in the realm of the show’s vocabulary…so it was very cool,” said Hamm. “I liked it. And I liked being that guy for as long as I got to do it.”