The multi-award-winning Line Of Duty moves to BBC1 for series 4 next week following its phenomenal success on BBC2.

The new run sees DS Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) investigate Thandie Newton's DCI Roz Huntley who has been accused of tampering with evidence to convict a man with learning difficulties who is suspected of abducting women.