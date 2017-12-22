Joe Miller returned to Broadchurch and viewers didn't know what to think
What's he doing back on our screens?
Broadchurch fans were sent into a frenzy last night when Joe Miller made a reappearance.
After he was found not guilty of killing Danny Latimer at the end of series two, Joe was banished from Broadchurch and is now working in Liverpool where Mark Latimer tracked him down.
But why was he back? And will Mark attack him now he's discovered where he is?!
Not everyone was happy to see Matthew Gravelle's character back in the drama – especially those based in Liverpool.
While others suggested Ed Burnett's ire was better directed elsewhere...
Twitter was soon rife with theories that Joe had been covering for his son all along:
And fans were anxious for Mark ahead of a potential showdown.
I hate Joe Miller with a passion but I do not want to see a good man like Mark go to jail over him #Broadchurch
— Matt (@Heathyheath_) March 27, 2017