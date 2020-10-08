Joanne Froggatt to lead ITV’s new psychological thriller Angela Black

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt is set to lead new psychological thriller Angela Black, ITV has announced.

Described as “Hitchcockian” by the broadcaster, the drama will see Froggatt play the titular Angela, a woman hiding the domestic abuse she sufferers at the hands of husband Oliver (Game of Thrones’ Michiel Huisman).

Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed (Prime Suspect 1973’s Samuel Adewunmi), a private investigator, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets.

“When faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling. Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier?” the synopsis says.

“This important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before,” Froggatt said. “Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heartbreaking journey, just as I was”.

Michiel Huisman added: “I’m proud to be part of such a thrilling and clever story with so many twists and turns. I can’t wait to take on the role of Olivier and work alongside the incredibly talented Joanne.”

Writers Harry and Jack Williams (who also penned Liar) said the show’s script is “unlike anything we’ve written before”.

Having starred in hit ITV drama Liar, Froggatt is best known for playing Anna Bates in Downton Abbey. This role earned her three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Huisman, who played Daario Naharis in HBO’s Game of Thrones, also starred in Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House (as Steven Crain).

Angela Black is filming in London and the surrounding area this month. ITV says production will be adhering to the TV and film production industry-wide health and safety guidelines published in May.

