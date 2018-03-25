Given that Rowling also recently confirmed that Lethal White was set to get the TV adaptation treatment (possibly in a longer series, according to Burke) it looks like we’re well on our way to getting the small-screen version of Strike back too.

And who knows? Given the series’ popularity, maybe the new book’s Strike and Robin will have shifted slightly to be closer to their TV counterparts, tying the worlds together for fans of the drama coming to the books for the first time.

It worked for Bernard Cornwell and his Sharpe novels, after all, when the author retooled his leading man to look and sound like Sean Bean’s TV version of the hero. Who’s to say Burke doesn’t deserve the same treatment?

More like this

Advertisement

Strike: Career of Evil is available to watch on BBC iPlayer