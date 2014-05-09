Why? Because she's "way too annoying", apparently.

Speaking to US Marie Claire, the 23-year-old X-Men and Hunger Games star said: "Nobody can stay beloved forever... I never believed it, the whole time. I was like, just wait: People are going to get sick of me."

"My picture is everywhere, my interviews are everywhere; I'm way too annoying because I get on red carpets and I'm really hyper, and I can't not photo-bomb somebody if it's a good opportunity."

More like this

The star goes on to say: "I always tell myself: 'You need to calm the f*** down. You don't want to constantly be a GIF.'"

Now that we can't understand. There's nothing better than a Jennifer Lawrence GIF in our book...

Follow @RadioTimes