Jennifer Lawrence: I don't want to constantly be a GIF
The X-Men star thinks we are all going to get sick of her because she is "way too annoying"
Jennifer Lawrence is worried that we might be falling out of love with her.
The Oscar-winning A-list star we all secretly believe could be our best friend (especially now rumours are swirling that she's shacking up with her boyfriend Nicholas Hoult in London – her actually being in the country makes that friendship even more inevitable...) is convinced that "people are going to get sick" of her.
Why? Because she's "way too annoying", apparently.
Speaking to US Marie Claire, the 23-year-old X-Men and Hunger Games star said: "Nobody can stay beloved forever... I never believed it, the whole time. I was like, just wait: People are going to get sick of me."
"My picture is everywhere, my interviews are everywhere; I'm way too annoying because I get on red carpets and I'm really hyper, and I can't not photo-bomb somebody if it's a good opportunity."
The star goes on to say: "I always tell myself: 'You need to calm the f*** down. You don't want to constantly be a GIF.'"
Now that we can't understand. There's nothing better than a Jennifer Lawrence GIF in our book...