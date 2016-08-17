As she readies herself for the news, the Royal leaps out of bed and picks up one of her dolls in a symbolic moment where she realises that she must abandon her past and embrace the responsibilities of being monarch before meeting officials who tell her the news.

The new drama charts the early life of the Queen from her accession to the throne at 18 through to her marriage to Prince Albert (played by The Game's Tom Hughes).

The drama will also star Peter Firth (Spooks) as the monarch's conniving uncle, the Duke of Cumberland, Eve Myles (Broadchurch) as her senior dresser, and Rufus Sewell as Prime Minister Lord Melbourne.

Victoria starts on Sunday 28th August at 9pm on ITV