The image depicts a wrapper for a variety of chocolate biscuit called TimTam, complete with the caption “#LineofDuty Series 6 Plot clue No. 1”.

Of course, it is unlikely this is a genuine clue as to the events of the next instalment. More probable is that it is a cheeky reference to the show – a closer look at the wrapper reveals the biscuit is manufactured by a company called Arnott’s.

Now, we’re not saying we’d be against a side plot which sees Steve leave AC-12 to start a biscuit company, but it would certainly represent a very radical change of direction for the show…

Line of Duty fans clearly enjoyed the joke, with one tweeting, “this really talks the biscuit…” while another wrote, “Don’t even care what the plot is. Line of Duty AND Tim Tams??!! Already brilliant.”

We don’t yet have a date for the sixth series of the show, but Mercurio told RadioTimes.com in October that he hoped filming would begin in 2020, which was later confirmed by the BBC.

One thing we know for certain is that Kelly Macdonald is the latest star to join the cast as a guest lead, with the Trainspotting actress set to play DCI Joanne Davison – “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12.”