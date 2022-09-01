The Radio Times logo

Jed Mercurio to executive produce new ITV crime thriller Payback

Morven Christie will lead the series.

Jed Mercurio and Morven Christie
Getty
By
Published: Thursday, 1st September 2022 at 10:55 am
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

ITV and BritBox International are making a six-part crime thriller for those of us who can't get enough of police dramas, executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.

Advertisement

The series, which will be filmed in Glasgow, Edinburgh and surrounding areas, is described by ITV as "compelling" and "character-led", with Morven Christie playing the lead role of Lexie Noble who gets entangled in a perilous police operation to topple a notorious crime lord, played by Ozark and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Peter Mullan.

Penned by writer Debbie O'Malley (Call the Midwife, All Creatures Great and Small), Payback is set in the suburbs of Edinburgh and meets Lexie when she is unaware that her husband, Jared, has been laundering money for crime lord Cal Morris (Mullan).

The synopsis reads: "Jared's every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan (Prasanna Puwanarajah) and DCI Adam Guthrie (Derek Riddell), who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal Morris to justice.

"A partner in Jared's business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens. Soon Lexie finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger."

Christie said: "I fell in love with Lexie from the first page, and I'm absolutely delighted to be working with Peter and this wonderful team in my hometown."
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Car Finance Offer

Fast and Friendly Car Finance – 7.4% APR Representative. Loans between £1,000 to £50,000+ for a term of 1-6 years. 30 readers could save up to £150*

FREE QUOTE