Jed Mercurio to executive produce new ITV crime thriller Payback

The series, which will be filmed in Glasgow, Edinburgh and surrounding areas, is described by ITV as "compelling" and "character-led", with Morven Christie playing the lead role of Lexie Noble who gets entangled in a perilous police operation to topple a notorious crime lord, played by Ozark and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Peter Mullan.

ITV and BritBox International are making a six-part crime thriller for those of us who can't get enough of police dramas, executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.

Penned by writer Debbie O'Malley (Call the Midwife, All Creatures Great and Small), Payback is set in the suburbs of Edinburgh and meets Lexie when she is unaware that her husband, Jared, has been laundering money for crime lord Cal Morris (Mullan).

The synopsis reads: "Jared's every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan (Prasanna Puwanarajah) and DCI Adam Guthrie (Derek Riddell), who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal Morris to justice.

"A partner in Jared's business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens. Soon Lexie finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Christie said: "I fell in love with Lexie from the first page, and I'm absolutely delighted to be working with Peter and this wonderful team in my hometown."

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.