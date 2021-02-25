Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Jed Mercurio reveals how new Line of Duty scripts reflect the pandemic

Jed Mercurio reveals how new Line of Duty scripts reflect the pandemic

You have the right to be questioned by an officer at least two metres away

Line of Duty

Published:

Line of Duty was one of the high-profile dramas forced to down tools when the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

Advertisement

Thankfully series six was able to resume filming and we’re expecting news of an air date any day now.

Writer Jed Mercurio has been talking about what’s in store, and how he has reflected Covid-19 in the new episodes.

While there are no explicit coronavirus storylines, and no social distancing between characters, he hasn’t ignored the virus completely. Speaking on tonight’ s Inside Culture with Mary Beard, Mercurio teases, “It is shot so that the pandemic is invisible… what we did decide to do was we snuck in a few allegorical points in relation to the current situation, so sharp-eyed viewers should look out for those.”

Covid-based Easter eggs? We’re here for it.

Beard also asked the celebrated writer whether he would consider writing a drama specifically about the Covid crisis, and he admits it’s a subject he could explore. “It feels now that if I were to write about medicine it probably would be directly related to the pandemic, because I think that drama should address that,” he says. “Quite what canvas that should be in, I don’t know.”

So a lockdown-inspired drama could well be on the cards, but what about another political thriller to follow the phenomenal success of Bodyguard? Mercurio tells Beard he’s no longer convinced such a show would work. “I think now if you were to set something in the world of politics, that the issue is that it’s changing very fast, and it does feel like we’re heading in a direction that it’s quite hard for drama to make seem authentic.”

Advertisement

Line of Duty will return to BBC1 soon. Inside Culture With Mary Beard in conversation with Jed Mercurio is on BBC2, tonight at 7pm. To find out what else is on tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Line of Duty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Italian Pinot Grigio and Prosecco

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off 12 bottles from The Great Wine Company!

With this fantastic deal, you’ll pay just £6.33 per bottle

You might like

Line of Duty S5 - Episode 5

Line of Duty creator hints at the show’s future after series 6

James Nesbitt

Bloodlands episode 1 recap: questions and theories about Goliath

James Nesbitt in Bloodlands

Lauren Morris Bloodlands review: An unpredictable thriller with all the hallmarks of a Jed Mercurio drama

Vicky McClure plays DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty

Vicky McClure discusses when Line of Duty might end