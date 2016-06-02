"I was doing Supernatural, so [showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino] basically said, ‘Listen, we’re going to write you a really cool scene, and if you get a day off, let us know and we will just put your scene on the schedule for that day.’ She was like, ‘Listen, it’s a set that we already run and own, it’s an actress that already is working every day, so let us know'," says Padalecki.

It all worked out in the end, and, however brief his appearance, Padalecki has revealed we'll see Dean back in familiar territory...

"Dean has a cool scene in the market he used to work in,” says the 33-year-old actor, adding: "It’s a really nice scene that gave me closure."

"When I stopped doing Gilmore Girls it was abrupt [because he was cast in Supernatural] ...so for me as a person it was weird. I was like, 'What about Dean?!' So it was fun to get to wrap it up in a really cool way."

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will air on Netflix