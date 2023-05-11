The news was announced by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini on Wednesday (10th May) on social media.

General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman has died at the age of 70, it has been confirmed.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," Valentini wrote. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

In a second tweet, Valentini continued: "Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

A statement was also released by ABC Entertainment and General Hospital following Zeman's passing.

"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago," it began.

"She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones."

Zeman briefly worked as a Playboy Bunny in a Playboy Club in 1972, before she turned her attention towards acting. She bagged small roles in The Edge of the Night and The Day That Music Died before landing her first soap opera role on One Life to Live in 1976.

She portrayed Lana McLain for 49 episodes before going on to star as Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital. The actress starred in 880 episodes of the show and received four Daytime Emmy nominations for her performance.

Her other TV credits include Sledge Hammer, Chicago Hope and, most recently, The Bay.

Former General Hospital star Sarah Joy Brown, who played Bobbie’s long lost daughter Carly, paid tribute to Zeman following the tragic news of her passing.

“My earliest memories of my time on General Hospital involve @JackieZeman loving on and mothering me, gently guiding me toward success, where she felt so at home,” she wrote on Twitter. “Beautiful queen, inside and out. I know everyone who loved her is devastated. My love to her girls, fam, work fam and fans.”

Zeman is survived by daughters Cassidy Zee Gorden and Lacey Rose Gorden.