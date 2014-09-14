Asked whether he’s keen to follow in the footsteps of his Fresh Meat co-star Charlotte Ritchie and try his hand at a little serious drama, Whitehall revealed that he’d like to literally follow in Ritchie’s footsteps and bag a part alongside her in Call the Midwife.

“I’d like to be in Call the Midwife. As a midwife,” he told RadioTimes.com at the launch of Bad Education series 3.

He’s even got an (almost) good reason for wanting to hang out with Chummy, Trixie and co.

“I think I’d make a good midwife. My mother was a doula which is not dissimilar to a midwife. And I used to help her look after the babies during the holidays so I have had experience in that field. So yeah… Come and get me.”

Whitehall’s aspirations to be in more British dramas don’t end there. In fact, he quite fancies a spin in the Tardis.

“I’d love to be in it. I think Peter Capaldi is outstanding,” he said, adding: “Mrs Pickwell (Michelle Gomez, who plays Missy) from Bad Education is the new villain in Doctor Who so I think that probably rules me out of that one for moment.”

Steven Moffat, Heidi Thomas - you know how to get in touch…

Bad Education returns on Tuesday at 10:00pm on BBC3