He portrayed PFC William G Kirby on the ABC series alongside Rick Jason, Vic Morrow and Pierre Jalbert.

Prior to becoming an actor, Hogan earned his pilot's licence at 16 years old, joined the Air Force after graduation and spent four years serving as a staff sergeant during the Korean War.

He then began studying drama at the Pasadena Playhouse in New York and worked part-time as a lifeguard before he landed the role on Combat!.

His other acting roles include Hawaii Five-0, Houston, We've Got a Problem and The Specialists.

He also has five film credits to his name: The Cat Burglar, The Legend of Tom Dooley, Paratroop Command, The Bonnie Parker Story and Man from Del Rio.

As well as acting, Hogan worked as a casting director for Magnum PI from 1981 to 1983, and had his own building business.

He was active until 1993, when he retired from acting. His last on-screen roles were in two separate parts in episodes of TV series Raven.

He married model Joyce Nizzari in 1967, before divorcing in 1980. He then married Barbara Bates.

Advertisement

As per Variety, Jack Hogan is survived by his daughter Tehani Hogan, son West Hogan, granddaughter Kai, grandson Skyler, nephew Kipland Howard and ex-wife Joyce Nizzari.